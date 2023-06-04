Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Has $3.55 Million Position in GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. (NASDAQ:GFS)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. (NASDAQ:GFS – Get Rating) by 424.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 65,850 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,302 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in GLOBALFOUNDRIES were worth $3,549,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 665.4% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,961,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,826,000 after purchasing an additional 1,705,026 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 1,042.5% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,316,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201,093 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 304.3% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,085,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,488,000 after acquiring an additional 816,869 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 70.4% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,015,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,713,000 after acquiring an additional 419,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 6,128.3% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 417,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,505,000 after acquiring an additional 410,903 shares during the last quarter. 16.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $80.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $76.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GLOBALFOUNDRIES presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.87.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES stock opened at $59.17 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.41 billion, a PE ratio of 21.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 1.95. GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.81 and a twelve month high of $72.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a 50 day moving average of $61.36 and a 200-day moving average of $61.91.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc operates as a semiconductor foundry worldwide. It manufactures integrated circuits, which enable various electronic devices that are pervasive. The company manufactures a range of semiconductor devices, including microprocessors, mobile application processors, baseband processors, network processors, radio frequency modems, microcontrollers, power management units, and microelectromechanical systems, as well as offers mainstream wafer fabrication services and technologies.

