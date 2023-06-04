Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Has $3.61 Million Stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF (NASDAQ:VTWV)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. decreased its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF (NASDAQ:VTWV – Get Rating) by 13.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 29,613 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,539 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $3,607,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 6,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $750,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 14,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,790,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $864,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 15,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,910,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the last quarter.

VTWV stock opened at $121.20 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $803.56 million, a P/E ratio of 9.50 and a beta of 1.15. Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $111.75 and a twelve month high of $140.38. The business has a fifty day moving average of $115.99 and a 200-day moving average of $119.79.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 24th were given a dividend of $0.455 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%.

The Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF (VTWV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 Value index. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap value stocks. Holdings are selected and weighted based on price-to-book-value. VTWV was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

