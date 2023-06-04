Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Has $3.62 Million Position in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,195 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 149 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Landstar System were worth $3,617,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Landstar System by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,370 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,105,000 after buying an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Landstar System by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,707 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $559,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Landstar System by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,033 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 87.1% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,245 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 13,814 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,084,000 after acquiring an additional 1,179 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.90% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Landstar System

In other news, CEO James B. Gattoni sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.95, for a total value of $3,958,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 68,125 shares in the company, valued at $11,986,593.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Landstar System Trading Up 1.9 %

NASDAQ:LSTR opened at $183.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83. The firm has a market cap of $6.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $177.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $174.59. Landstar System, Inc. has a one year low of $137.15 and a one year high of $188.46.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.10. Landstar System had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 43.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.34 EPS. Landstar System’s revenue was down 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Landstar System, Inc. will post 8.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Landstar System Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 4th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 3rd. Landstar System’s payout ratio is 11.34%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of Landstar System from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Landstar System in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Landstar System from $170.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Landstar System from $184.00 to $178.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Landstar System from $140.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $166.83.

About Landstar System

(Get Rating)

Landstar System, Inc engages in the provision of transportation management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers transportation services including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air and ocean cargo, project cargo, and customs brokerage.

Featured Articles

