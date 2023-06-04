Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Has $3.72 Million Stake in Saba Closed-End Funds ETF (BATS:CEFS)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Saba Closed-End Funds ETF (BATS:CEFS – Get Rating) by 498.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 215,568 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 179,574 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Saba Closed-End Funds ETF were worth $3,720,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Saba Closed-End Funds ETF by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 72,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,432,000 after buying an additional 1,204 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in Saba Closed-End Funds ETF by 17.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 79,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,557,000 after purchasing an additional 11,995 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Saba Closed-End Funds ETF by 680.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Saba Closed-End Funds ETF by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 60,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after buying an additional 3,905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Saba Closed-End Funds ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,262,000.

Saba Closed-End Funds ETF Stock Performance

BATS CEFS opened at $18.11 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.01. Saba Closed-End Funds ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.83 and a fifty-two week high of $22.14. The company has a market cap of $102.29 million, a P/E ratio of 15.99 and a beta of 0.76.

Saba Closed-End Funds ETF Dividend Announcement

About Saba Closed-End Funds ETF

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 22nd.

The Saba Closed-End Funds ETF (CEFS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds that seeks to generate high income by investing in closed-end funds trading at a discount to net asset value and hedging for duration risk.

