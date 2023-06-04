Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Has $3.72 Million Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL – Get Rating) by 12.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 57,806 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,471 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF were worth $3,719,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 21,080.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,640,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,684,000 after buying an additional 2,628,267 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 56.5% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,722,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,794,000 after acquiring an additional 1,343,087 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 652.4% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 629,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,579,000 after purchasing an additional 545,420 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 59.2% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 990,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,752,000 after acquiring an additional 368,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Presilium Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $14,638,000.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF stock opened at $70.05 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $68.27 and its 200 day moving average is $67.09. The stock has a market cap of $6.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.77. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF has a one year low of $56.07 and a one year high of $70.47.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF Profile

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, formerly Vanguard MSCI Pacific ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI Pacific Index that consists of common stocks of companies located in Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore.

