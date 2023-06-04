Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Has $3.77 Million Holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January (BATS:BJAN)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. trimmed its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January (BATS:BJAN – Get Rating) by 27.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 114,179 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,417 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January were worth $3,774,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 407,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,458,000 after purchasing an additional 32,954 shares during the last quarter. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 180,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,963,000 after purchasing an additional 1,986 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management raised its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 161,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,414,000 after acquiring an additional 2,258 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January by 146.2% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 113,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,734,000 after acquiring an additional 67,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,605,000.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - January alerts:

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January Price Performance

BJAN stock opened at $36.52 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $35.41 and a 200-day moving average of $34.57. The company has a market capitalization of $184.43 million, a PE ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.69.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January Company Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January (BJAN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. BJAN was launched on Jan 2, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BJAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January (BATS:BJAN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - January Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - January and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.