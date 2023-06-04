Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Has $3.84 Million Holdings in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) by 12.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,389 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,262 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $3,839,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,213,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,232,009,000 after purchasing an additional 75,154 shares during the period. Pershing Square Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pershing Square Capital Management L.P. now owns 10,031,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,210,009,000 after purchasing an additional 122,978 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,200,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,433,000 after purchasing an additional 583,516 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Hilton Worldwide by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,969,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,263,000 after acquiring an additional 366,054 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC grew its position in Hilton Worldwide by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 3,342,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,161,000 after acquiring an additional 61,055 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Hilton Worldwide alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Hilton Worldwide news, Director Douglas M. Steenland bought 695 shares of Hilton Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $143.73 per share, with a total value of $99,892.35. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 26,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,764,863.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hilton Worldwide Stock Performance

HLT has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $154.00 to $144.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $158.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Argus cut their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $170.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $152.81.

Shares of Hilton Worldwide stock opened at $142.80 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $37.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a fifty day moving average of $141.80 and a 200 day moving average of $139.81. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $108.41 and a fifty-two week high of $152.89.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 13.36% and a negative return on equity of 141.34%. The business’s revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. Analysts forecast that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 5.86 EPS for the current year.

Hilton Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. Hilton Worldwide’s payout ratio is 13.16%.

Hilton Worldwide Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hilton Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of hospitality businesses. It operates through the following segments: Ownership and Management & Franchise. The Ownership segment includes owned, leased, and joint venture hotels. The Management and Franchise segment operates hotels of third-party owners.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.