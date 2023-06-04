Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Has $3.89 Million Stake in ProShares Inflation Expectations ETF (NYSEARCA:RINF)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares Inflation Expectations ETF (NYSEARCA:RINF – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 118,035 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,540 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned 0.08% of ProShares Inflation Expectations ETF worth $3,892,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in ProShares Inflation Expectations ETF by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in ProShares Inflation Expectations ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $390,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in ProShares Inflation Expectations ETF by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in ProShares Inflation Expectations ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $294,000. Finally, PFG Advisors boosted its position in ProShares Inflation Expectations ETF by 160.0% in the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 25,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $839,000 after buying an additional 15,657 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of RINF opened at $32.45 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $32.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.50. ProShares Inflation Expectations ETF has a 52 week low of $30.59 and a 52 week high of $36.14.

The ProShares Inflation Expectations ETF (RINF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in spreads alternatives. The fund tracks an index with long exposure to US TIPS and short exposure to US Treasurys of equal maturity, gaining when yields on Treasurys increase relative to those on TIPS. RINF was launched on Jan 10, 2012 and is managed by ProShares.

