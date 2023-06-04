Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Increases Position in BNY Mellon International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BKIE)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in BNY Mellon International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BKIE – Get Rating) by 17.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 56,272 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,389 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in BNY Mellon International Equity ETF were worth $3,506,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BKIE. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of BNY Mellon International Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth $98,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in BNY Mellon International Equity ETF by 2,301.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 1,335 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of BNY Mellon International Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of BNY Mellon International Equity ETF in the second quarter worth $195,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BNY Mellon International Equity ETF in the second quarter worth $238,000.

BNY Mellon International Equity ETF Stock Performance

BKIE opened at $67.72 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $450.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a fifty day moving average of $67.63 and a 200 day moving average of $65.76. BNY Mellon International Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.99 and a fifty-two week high of $69.01.

About BNY Mellon International Equity ETF

The BNY Mellon International Equity ETF (BKIE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of large-caps in the Developed Markets outside of US. BKIE was launched on Apr 24, 2020 and is managed by BNY Mellon.

