Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Increases Position in Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RFI)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RFI – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 280,533 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,240 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund were worth $3,430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $122,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 291,380 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,564,000 after buying an additional 5,003 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 297,164 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,634,000 after buying an additional 3,862 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund by 28.2% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 693,344 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,479,000 after buying an additional 152,318 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.30% of the company’s stock.

Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund Trading Up 1.2 %

RFI stock opened at $11.29 on Friday. Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.78 and a 12-month high of $16.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.60 and its 200 day moving average is $12.36.

Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund Announces Dividend

About Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 12th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a yield of 8.45%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 11th.

Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector, including real estate investment trusts.

