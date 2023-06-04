Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in ASYMmetric Smart S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:ASPY)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in ASYMmetric Smart S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:ASPY – Get Rating) by 103.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 142,545 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 72,435 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned 0.14% of ASYMmetric Smart S&P 500 ETF worth $3,756,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of ASYMmetric Smart S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at $239,000.

Get ASYMmetric Smart S&P 500 ETF alerts:

ASYMmetric Smart S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of ASPY stock opened at $25.54 on Friday. ASYMmetric Smart S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.91 and a fifty-two week high of $28.00. The stock has a market cap of $25.29 million, a P/E ratio of 20.94 and a beta of 0.31. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.23.

ASYMmetric Smart S&P 500 ETF Profile

The ASYMshares ASYMmetric S&P 500 ETF (ASPY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Asymshares ASYMmetric S&P 500 ETF index. The fund is a passively managed, rules-based alternative strategy to hedging US large-cap equities. The fund targets between -25% and 75% net long equity exposure based on market risk.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASPY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ASYMmetric Smart S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:ASPY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ASYMmetric Smart S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASYMmetric Smart S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.