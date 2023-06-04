Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Lowers Stake in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:IJUL)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lessened its position in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:IJUL – Get Rating) by 38.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 153,737 shares of the company’s stock after selling 95,334 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July were worth $3,664,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJUL. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July by 212.5% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,290 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July during the fourth quarter worth about $203,000. Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July during the fourth quarter worth about $203,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July during the fourth quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July by 7.6% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares in the last quarter.

Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July Stock Performance

Shares of IJUL opened at $25.86 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.92. Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July has a 12 month low of $21.02 and a 12 month high of $26.20.

About Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July

The Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July (IJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the MSCI EAFE Index over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. IJUL was launched on Jul 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

