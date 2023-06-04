Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Purchases 1,006 Shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 28,556 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,006 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in FMC were worth $3,563,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FMC. General Partner Inc. bought a new position in shares of FMC in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FMC by 269.0% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 310 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of FMC by 99.4% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 351 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FMC in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FMC in the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Institutional investors own 88.28% of the company’s stock.
Insider Transactions at FMC
In other news, CEO Mark Douglas acquired 4,121 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $115.53 per share, for a total transaction of $476,099.13. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 41,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,814,366.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
FMC Trading Up 2.7 %
FMC opened at $107.07 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.82. FMC Co. has a 12 month low of $98.24 and a 12 month high of $134.38. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.
FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.04. FMC had a net margin of 12.51% and a return on equity of 27.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.88 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that FMC Co. will post 7.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.
FMC Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. FMC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.49%.
About FMC
FMC Corp. is an agricultural sciences company, which engages in the provision of solutions to growers and development of pipeline in crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest, and turf management. It offers insect control products under the Rynaxypyr and Cyazypyr brands, herbicides under the Authority, Boral, Centium, Command, and Gamit brands, insecticides under the Talstar and Hero brands, flutriafol-based fungicides, and bionematicides under the Quartzo and Presence brands.
