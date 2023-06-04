Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Raises Stake in Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 35,484 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,683 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Life Storage were worth $3,496,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LSI. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Life Storage by 2.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,423,958 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,744,696,000 after acquiring an additional 278,315 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Life Storage by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,499,491 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $631,864,000 after purchasing an additional 547,484 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Life Storage by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,604,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $365,771,000 after purchasing an additional 256,549 shares in the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Life Storage by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 2,478,966 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $348,121,000 after purchasing an additional 386,710 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Life Storage by 89.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,545,547 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $172,575,000 after buying an additional 729,587 shares in the last quarter. 89.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LSI stock opened at $129.06 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $133.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $118.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.94 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42. Life Storage, Inc. has a 52-week low of $94.02 and a 52-week high of $146.66.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th were paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 13th. Life Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 111.37%.

LSI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Life Storage from $140.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Life Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Life Storage from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Raymond James increased their price target on Life Storage from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Life Storage from $136.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Life Storage presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $128.89.

Life Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of self-storage properties. It offers commercial, vehicle, and wine storage services. The company was founded by Robert J. Attea, David L. Rogers, Kenneth F. Myszka, and Charles E. Lannon in 1982 and is headquartered in Buffalo, NY.

