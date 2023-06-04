Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) by 9.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 61,202 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,463 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in NetApp were worth $3,678,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NTAP. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of NetApp by 70.3% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,329,363 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $691,339,000 after acquiring an additional 3,439,053 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of NetApp by 123.0% in the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,004,008 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $62,098,000 after acquiring an additional 553,689 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC increased its holdings in shares of NetApp by 176.0% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 646,590 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $53,669,000 after purchasing an additional 412,291 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of NetApp in the third quarter valued at approximately $23,713,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NetApp by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,823,258 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $2,143,331,000 after purchasing an additional 294,399 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NTAP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Northland Securities increased their price target on NetApp from $86.00 to $89.00 in a report on Thursday. Citigroup cut their price target on NetApp from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on NetApp from $75.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Loop Capital cut their target price on NetApp from $67.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, SpectralCast reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of NetApp in a research note on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.81.

Insiders Place Their Bets

NetApp Stock Down 1.4 %

In other NetApp news, President Cesar Cernuda sold 18,000 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.09, for a total transaction of $1,081,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 44,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,693,774.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, CEO George Kurian sold 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.49, for a total value of $142,852.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 140,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,915,265.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, President Cesar Cernuda sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.09, for a total value of $1,081,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 44,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,693,774.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 29,250 shares of company stock valued at $1,806,885 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NTAP opened at $70.98 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of $64.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.00. NetApp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $58.08 and a 1 year high of $79.09.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The data storage provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. NetApp had a return on equity of 93.62% and a net margin of 20.02%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NetApp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.48%.

NetApp Profile

(Get Rating)

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Volumes ONTAP, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Secure, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Kubernetes Service, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

Featured Stories

