Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Sells 12,465 Shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lowered its position in shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 120,996 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 12,465 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $3,851,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NRG. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,785,063 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,216,414,000 after purchasing an additional 91,826 shares during the period. Permian Investment Partners LP lifted its position in NRG Energy by 1.4% during the first quarter. Permian Investment Partners LP now owns 5,326,801 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $204,336,000 after purchasing an additional 73,000 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in NRG Energy by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,991,752 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $158,847,000 after purchasing an additional 316,888 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 145.4% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,746,180 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $182,064,000 after acquiring an additional 2,812,434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 811,828 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,069,000 after acquiring an additional 26,512 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.98% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on NRG shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of NRG Energy from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NRG Energy in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Bank of America upgraded shares of NRG Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of NRG Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.25.

NRG Energy Stock Performance

NRG Energy Cuts Dividend

NRG Energy stock opened at $33.30 on Friday. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.25 and a 52-week high of $46.59. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.66.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st were issued a dividend of $0.377 per share. This represents a $1.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 28th. NRG Energy’s payout ratio is -19.04%.

About NRG Energy

NRG Energy, Inc engages in the production, sale, and distribution of energy and energy services. It operates through the following segments: Generation, Retail, and Corporate. The Generation segment includes all power plant activities, domestic and international, as well as renewables. The Retail segment includes mass customers and business solutions, and other distributed and reliability products.

