Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Sells 145,167 Shares of VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:SHYD)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. trimmed its position in VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:SHYD – Get Rating) by 47.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 159,620 shares of the company’s stock after selling 145,167 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF were worth $3,554,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macroview Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $151,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $232,000. SimpliFi Inc. purchased a new stake in VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $268,000. Stone Point Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF by 47.7% during the 4th quarter. Stone Point Wealth LLC now owns 19,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 6,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $479,000.

VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:SHYD opened at $22.09 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.32.

About VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF

The VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF (SHYD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted US bond index composed of high-yield municipal bonds with 1-12 years remaining in maturity. SHYD was launched on Jan 13, 2014 and is managed by VanEck.

