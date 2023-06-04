Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Sells 39,231 Shares of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Jul ETF (NYSEARCA:AZAL)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. reduced its stake in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Jul ETF (NYSEARCA:AZAL – Get Rating) by 22.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 135,679 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,231 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned 0.08% of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Jul ETF worth $3,758,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Jul ETF by 28.8% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 46,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,211,000 after purchasing an additional 10,366 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Jul ETF by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $628,000 after acquiring an additional 4,719 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Jul ETF by 322.9% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 2,154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Jul ETF by 99.3% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 826,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,886,000 after acquiring an additional 411,738 shares during the period.

Shares of AZAL opened at $30.37 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.59. The stock has a market cap of $59.23 million, a PE ratio of 26.06 and a beta of 0.55. AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Jul ETF has a twelve month low of $25.77 and a twelve month high of $29.53.

The AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Jul ETF (JULT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 index over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. JULT was launched on Jun 30, 2020 and is managed by Allianz.

