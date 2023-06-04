Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Sells 44,516 Shares of PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc (NYSE:GHY)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. reduced its stake in shares of PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc (NYSE:GHY – Get Rating) by 11.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 346,252 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,516 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in PGIM Global High Yield Fund were worth $3,753,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. raised its position in PGIM Global High Yield Fund by 155.4% during the 4th quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 34,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 21,188 shares during the last quarter. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of PGIM Global High Yield Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $278,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of PGIM Global High Yield Fund by 460.8% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 60,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,000 after acquiring an additional 49,319 shares in the last quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of PGIM Global High Yield Fund by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 52,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of PGIM Global High Yield Fund by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 292,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,166,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter.

GHY stock opened at $10.90 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.17. PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc has a 1-year low of $10.08 and a 1-year high of $12.56.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be given a $0.105 dividend. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th.

In other PGIM Global High Yield Fund news, Director Brian Reid acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.99 per share, with a total value of $43,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $126,385. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc is a mutual fund-closed end investment company. Its portfolio invests in industries such as technology, telecom, cable, capital goods, media, healthcare, food, gaming, metals, and automotive. The company was founded on July 23, 2012 and is headquartered in Newark, NJ.

