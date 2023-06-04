Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Sells 63,931 Shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. cut its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Get Rating) by 27.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 167,439 shares of the company’s stock after selling 63,931 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF were worth $3,675,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Waddell & Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 222.8% in the 4th quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC now owns 89,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,963,000 after buying an additional 61,720 shares during the period. Quarry Hill Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $531,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 285,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,673,000 after buying an additional 40,552 shares during the period. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $2,445,000. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Group LLC IL grew its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 39.6% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Financial Group LLC IL now owns 47,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,040,000 after buying an additional 13,436 shares during the period.

Get Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF alerts:

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Stock Up 1.6 %

NYSEARCA:DFAE opened at $23.28 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.78. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a 1-year low of $19.43 and a 1-year high of $25.07.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.