Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Sells 94,487 Shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQDH)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. reduced its stake in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQDH – Get Rating) by 70.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 40,527 shares of the company’s stock after selling 94,487 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF were worth $3,685,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC bought a new stake in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,767,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF by 43.5% during the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 39,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,639,000 after acquiring an additional 12,107 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF by 14.9% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 427,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,922,000 after acquiring an additional 55,280 shares during the period. Condor Capital Management raised its holdings in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 50,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,448,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC bought a new stake in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $1,022,000.

iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $91.38 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $91.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.51. iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $87.37 and a twelve month high of $93.48.

iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF (LQDH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index that holds iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (LQD), which targets USD-denominated investment corporate bonds, while mitigating duration risk.

