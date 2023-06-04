Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Trims Position in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. cut its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 91,078 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,656 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF were worth $3,734,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 65.3% during the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 661 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Balentine LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 58.7% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF Stock Up 2.3 %

NYSEARCA:RWO opened at $41.04 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $40.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.81. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 24.52 and a beta of 0.91. SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $36.47 and a 52-week high of $48.89.

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire Global Real Estate ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones Global Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an index based upon the global real estate market. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the performance of publicly traded real estate securities in developed and emerging countries.

