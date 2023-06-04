Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Trims Stock Position in Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. trimmed its position in Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 14,959 shares of the company’s stock after selling 675 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Inspire Medical Systems were worth $3,768,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Inspire Medical Systems by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in Inspire Medical Systems by 1.8% during the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its stake in Inspire Medical Systems by 2.7% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 2,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in Inspire Medical Systems by 4.1% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.04% of the company’s stock.

Inspire Medical Systems Price Performance

INSP stock opened at $309.69 on Friday. Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $157.04 and a 1 year high of $314.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.98 billion, a PE ratio of -198.52 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s 50-day moving average is $270.60 and its 200-day moving average is $256.57.

Insider Transactions at Inspire Medical Systems

Inspire Medical Systems ( NYSE:INSP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $127.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.06 million. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative net margin of 9.35% and a negative return on equity of 10.27%. The firm’s revenue was up 84.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.61) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Steven Jandrich sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.02, for a total value of $2,168,160.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,184,628.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Inspire Medical Systems news, Director Jerry C. Griffin sold 529 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.91, for a total value of $155,478.39. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,078,943.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Steven Jandrich sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.02, for a total transaction of $2,168,160.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 4,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,184,628.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 15,839 shares of company stock valued at $4,436,629. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on INSP. Lake Street Capital upped their price target on Inspire Medical Systems from $250.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. 92 Resources reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Inspire Medical Systems from $271.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Inspire Medical Systems from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on Inspire Medical Systems in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $312.56.

Inspire Medical Systems Company Profile

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea. It offers inspire therapy, which consists of a remote control and implantable components that includes pressure sensing lead, a neurostimulator, and a stimulation lead.

