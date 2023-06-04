AIB Group (LON:AIBG) Shares Up 1.8%

AIB Group plc (LON:AIBG – Get Rating) shares shot up 1.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 335.50 ($4.15) and last traded at GBX 334.25 ($4.13). 200 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 39,582 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 328.50 ($4.06).

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 333.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 322.91. The stock has a market capitalization of £8.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,453.26 and a beta of 1.81.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 30th were given a €0.06 ($0.07) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.58%. This is a boost from AIB Group’s previous dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. AIB Group’s dividend payout ratio is 2,173.91%.

In related news, insider Andy Maguire purchased 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 330 ($4.08) per share, for a total transaction of £99,000 ($122,343.05). Company insiders own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

AIB Group plc provides banking and financial products and services to retail, business, and corporate customers. It operates through Retail Banking, Corporate Institutional & Business Banking, AIB UK, and Group segments. The company offers current and savings accounts, demand deposits, notice deposits, fixed term deposits, junior/student saver deposits, and currency deposits.

