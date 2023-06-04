Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) Stock Position Lowered by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group lessened its position in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating) by 19.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 37,813 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 9,295 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Alaska Air Group were worth $1,624,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 416.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 568 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 1,873.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 671 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. First Command Bank lifted its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 250.0% in the 4th quarter. First Command Bank now owns 700 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 207.2% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 728 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 174.4% in the 4th quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 741 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.04% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Alaska Air Group

In related news, Director J Kenneth Thompson sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.58, for a total value of $170,030.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,452,882.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Alaska Air Group Stock Performance

Shares of ALK opened at $46.10 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $43.18 and its 200-day moving average is $45.39. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.19 and a 12 month high of $53.96. The firm has a market cap of $5.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The transportation company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.14). Alaska Air Group had a return on equity of 17.03% and a net margin of 0.58%. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.33) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post 6.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ALK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $71.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Alaska Air Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays upgraded shares of Alaska Air Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Alaska Air Group from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $91.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.86.

Alaska Air Group Profile

Alaska Air Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation services. It operates through the following segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. The Mainline segment includes scheduled air transportation on Alaska’s Boeing and Airbus jet aircraft for passengers and cargo throughout the U.S., and in parts of Mexico, Costa Rica and Belize.

Further Reading

