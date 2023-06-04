Algoma Steel Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTL) Shares Sold by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Algoma Steel Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTL – Get Rating) by 16.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,269 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,517 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Algoma Steel Group were worth $116,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ASTL. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. grew its position in shares of Algoma Steel Group by 97.3% during the 4th quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 6,333,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,156,000 after buying an additional 3,123,662 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Algoma Steel Group by 268.1% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,891,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,183,000 after buying an additional 1,377,824 shares during the last quarter. Aegis Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Algoma Steel Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,078,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Algoma Steel Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,566,000. Finally, Bornite Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Algoma Steel Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,864,000. Institutional investors own 63.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ASTL. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Algoma Steel Group from C$11.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Algoma Steel Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th.

Algoma Steel Group stock opened at $7.36 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $762.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.48. Algoma Steel Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.64 and a 52 week high of $9.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 3.67.

Algoma Steel Group Inc produces and sells steel products primarily in North America. It provides flat/sheet steel products, including temper rolling, cold rolled, hot-rolled pickled and oiled products, floor plate, and cut-to-length products for the automotive industry, hollow structural product manufacturers, and the light manufacturing and transportation industries; and plate steel products that consist of rolled, hot-rolled, and heat-treated for use in the construction or manufacture of railcars, buildings, bridges, off-highway equipment, storage tanks, ships, and military applications.

