Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) is Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s 3rd Largest Position

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,635,040 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,480 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up approximately 1.7% of Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $641,343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com by 7.6% in the first quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,654,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 21.8% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 72,911 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $237,686,000 after acquiring an additional 13,060 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.8% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,810 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,901,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Markel Corp increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.6% during the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 99,068 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $322,956,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 24.8% in the first quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 2,721 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $8,870,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $106.00 to $111.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $143.52.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $124.25 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 295.83, a PEG ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 1.26. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.43 and a 12 month high of $146.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $107.92 and its 200 day moving average is $98.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.09. Amazon.com had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 5.85%. The firm had revenue of $127.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 21,925 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.37, for a total value of $2,529,487.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,997,681 shares in the company, valued at $230,472,456.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.60, for a total transaction of $358,360.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,846,568. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 21,925 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.37, for a total transaction of $2,529,487.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,997,681 shares in the company, valued at $230,472,456.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 71,144 shares of company stock valued at $8,030,687. Insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

