Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Position Lowered by Shelton Wealth Management LLC

Shelton Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 6.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,124 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 476 shares during the period. Shelton Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $598,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Fiduciary Planning LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC now owns 349 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. HBC Financial Services PLLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 616 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,717,000 after buying an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 151 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. now owns 289 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $942,000 after buying an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archetype Wealth Partners raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Archetype Wealth Partners now owns 169 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $552,000 after buying an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.64% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.60, for a total transaction of $358,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at $13,846,568. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.67, for a total value of $50,835.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 137,300 shares in the company, valued at $13,959,291. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.60, for a total value of $358,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,846,568. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 71,144 shares of company stock worth $8,030,687. 12.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AMZN stock opened at $124.25 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $107.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.83. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.43 and a fifty-two week high of $146.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 trillion, a PE ratio of 295.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 1.26.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $127.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.57 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 5.85% and a net margin of 0.82%. Amazon.com’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AMZN. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $142.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $106.00 to $111.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $135.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.52.

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

