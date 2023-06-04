Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Acquired by XML Financial LLC

XML Financial LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,769 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 822 shares during the quarter. XML Financial LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $3,509,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AMZN. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter valued at $228,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com by 239.1% during the first quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 78 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Range Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the first quarter valued at $258,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the first quarter valued at $261,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the first quarter valued at $191,000. 57.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amazon.com Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of AMZN opened at $124.25 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 trillion, a P/E ratio of 295.83, a PEG ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $81.43 and a one year high of $146.57. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.83.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.09. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 5.85% and a net margin of 0.82%. The business had revenue of $127.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. Amazon.com’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMZN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Amazon.com from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Wedbush boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $125.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Moffett Nathanson reduced their price target on Amazon.com from $119.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.52.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.60, for a total transaction of $358,360.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,846,568. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.60, for a total transaction of $358,360.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,846,568. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 2,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.34, for a total value of $230,681.66. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,879,028.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 71,144 shares of company stock valued at $8,030,687. 12.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com Profile

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

