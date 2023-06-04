American Customer Satisfaction ETF (BATS:ACSI) Trading Up 1.6%

Shares of American Customer Satisfaction ETF (BATS:ACSI – Get Rating) were up 1.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $45.11 and last traded at $45.07. Approximately 1,870 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $44.35.

American Customer Satisfaction ETF Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $69.89 million, a PE ratio of 23.16 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $43.97 and a 200-day moving average of $43.93.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Customer Satisfaction ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in American Customer Satisfaction ETF stock. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of American Customer Satisfaction ETF (BATS:ACSI – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 25,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,268,000.

About American Customer Satisfaction ETF

The American Customer Satisfaction ETF (ACSI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of tier-weighted US large-cap companies assigned with the highest customer satisfaction scores. Holdings are weighted equally within each industry. ACSI was launched on Nov 1, 2016 and is managed by Exponential ETFs.

