Analyzing Clear Secure (NYSE:YOU) and Dynatrace (NYSE:DT)

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Rating) and Clear Secure (NYSE:YOU – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

97.2% of Dynatrace shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 57.0% of Clear Secure shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% of Dynatrace shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 42.1% of Clear Secure shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Dynatrace and Clear Secure’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dynatrace $1.16 billion 13.22 $107.96 million $0.37 142.22 Clear Secure $437.43 million 8.66 -$65.57 million ($0.72) -34.35

Profitability

Dynatrace has higher revenue and earnings than Clear Secure. Clear Secure is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Dynatrace, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares Dynatrace and Clear Secure’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dynatrace 9.32% 10.81% 6.27% Clear Secure -12.62% -12.36% -6.53%

Volatility & Risk

Dynatrace has a beta of 1.1, indicating that its share price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Clear Secure has a beta of 1.45, indicating that its share price is 45% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Dynatrace and Clear Secure, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dynatrace 0 6 16 0 2.73 Clear Secure 0 2 2 0 2.50

Dynatrace presently has a consensus price target of $50.14, suggesting a potential downside of 4.71%. Clear Secure has a consensus price target of $37.00, suggesting a potential upside of 49.62%. Given Clear Secure’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Clear Secure is more favorable than Dynatrace.

Summary

Dynatrace beats Clear Secure on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Dynatrace

Dynatrace, Inc. engages in the business of developing software intelligence platforms which are purpose-built for the enterprise cloud. The firm also focuses on cloud ecosystem integration; incident and alert management integration; DevOps CI/CD integration; and user experience and business intelligence insights. The company was founded by Bernd Greifeneder in 2005 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

About Clear Secure

Clear Secure, Inc. provides a member-centric secure identity platform in the United States. The company's secure identity platform is a multi-layered infrastructure consisting of front-end, including enrollment, verification, and linking. It also offers CLEAR Plus, a consumer aviation subscription service, which enables access to predictable entry lanes in airport security checkpoints, as well as access to broader network; and CLEAR app, a consumer-facing digital product that facilitates new user enrollment and member engagement from their mobile device. In addition, the company provides Reserve powered by CLEAR, a virtual queuing technology that provides users with the choice of how they queue either at home or on the move; and Atlas Certified, an automated solution to verify professional licenses and certification data across industries by communicating with certifying organizations for on-demand, current, and trusted data. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

