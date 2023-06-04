Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN) Position Raised by HRT Financial LP

HRT Financial LP increased its position in shares of Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN – Get Rating) by 59.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 17,166 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,375 shares during the quarter. HRT Financial LP’s holdings in Appian were worth $558,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkwood LLC grew its position in Appian by 20.6% in the third quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 47,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,923,000 after buying an additional 8,060 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its position in Appian by 69.4% in the third quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 54,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,218,000 after buying an additional 22,245 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in Appian in the third quarter worth approximately $4,190,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Appian in the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, StackLine Partners LP grew its position in Appian by 13.0% in the third quarter. StackLine Partners LP now owns 604,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,667,000 after buying an additional 69,655 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.89% of the company’s stock.

Appian stock opened at $45.64 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Appian Co. has a 12 month low of $29.80 and a 12 month high of $57.47. The stock has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.11 and a beta of 1.61.

Appian ( NASDAQ:APPN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.01). Appian had a negative net margin of 33.66% and a negative return on equity of 92.14%. The company had revenue of $135.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.14 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Appian Co. will post -1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Advisors, Lp purchased 6,444 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $43.65 per share, for a total transaction of $281,280.60. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 10,121,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $441,823,292.10. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 43.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Appian from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Appian from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Appian from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Appian from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.89.

Appian Corp. engages in the provision of business process management (BPM) solutions. Its products include BPM software, case management, mobile application development, and platform-as-a-service. The company was founded by Matthew Wheeler Calkins, Robert Charles Kramer, Marc Wilson, and Michael Beckley in 1999 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

