Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. Buys Shares of 43,768 Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 43,768 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $3,677,000. Amazon.com makes up 1.9% of Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com by 97.7% during the 4th quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 344 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com by 1,900.0% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 320 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period. Finally, Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter worth about $38,000. 57.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.60, for a total transaction of $358,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,846,568. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.25, for a total transaction of $409,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 556,298 shares in the company, valued at $56,881,470.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.60, for a total value of $358,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,846,568. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 71,144 shares of company stock worth $8,030,687 over the last three months. Insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Stock Up 1.2 %

AMZN stock opened at $124.25 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.43 and a 52 week high of $146.57. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $1.27 trillion, a PE ratio of 295.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 1.26.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $127.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.57 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 5.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $135.00 to $139.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $125.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Amazon.com from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $192.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.52.

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

