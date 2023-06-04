Arrow Dow Jones Global Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:GYLD) Trading Up 2.7%

Shares of Arrow Dow Jones Global Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:GYLD – Get Rating) were up 2.7% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $12.25 and last traded at $12.25. Approximately 2,174 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 43% from the average daily volume of 3,838 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.93.

Arrow Dow Jones Global Yield ETF Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $23.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.05.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arrow Dow Jones Global Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $1,756,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Arrow Dow Jones Global Yield ETF by 66.0% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 179,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,344,000 after purchasing an additional 71,444 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Arrow Dow Jones Global Yield ETF by 349.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 7,399 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Arrow Dow Jones Global Yield ETF by 28.7% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 28,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 6,323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Arrow Dow Jones Global Yield ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000.

Arrow Dow Jones Global Yield ETF Company Profile

The Arrow Dow Jones Global Yield ETF (GYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund tracks an index weighted equally between equities, sovereign debt, corporate debt, real estate and energy. The ETF seeks to invest in 150 securities and provide monthly distributions.

