Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) Shares Sold by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group lowered its stake in Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Rating) by 38.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 41,516 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,441 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Arvinas were worth $1,420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ARVN. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Arvinas in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Arvinas by 37.6% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Arvinas in the first quarter valued at about $57,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Arvinas by 25.8% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Arvinas in the third quarter valued at about $138,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.03% of the company’s stock.

ARVN stock opened at $23.23 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.24. Arvinas, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.21 and a fifty-two week high of $58.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.10 and a beta of 1.75.

Arvinas ( NASDAQ:ARVN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.49) by ($0.05). Arvinas had a negative return on equity of 50.85% and a negative net margin of 227.86%. The company had revenue of $32.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.20) earnings per share. Arvinas’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Arvinas, Inc. will post -6.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on ARVN. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Arvinas from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Arvinas from $81.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Arvinas from $72.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Arvinas from $57.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Arvinas in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.33.

Arvinas, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its product candidates are ARV-110, a proteolysis targeting chimera (PROTAC) protein degrader that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer, ARV-471, and ARV-766, a PROTAC protein degrader targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer.

