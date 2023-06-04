Assetmark Inc. Acquires New Position in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY)

Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Laffer Tengler Investments acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000.

iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IYY opened at $104.31 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $100.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.27. iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF has a 52 week low of $85.43 and a 52 week high of $106.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 1.02.

About iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF

iShares Dow Jones US ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the broad United States equity market, and is consisted of all of the companies in the Dow Jones Large-Cap Index, Dow Jones Mid-Cap Index and Dow Jones Small-Cap Index.

