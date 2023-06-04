Assetmark Inc. Acquires Shares of 369 Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ)

Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 3,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 16,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,636,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 17,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,731,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 2.6% in the third quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ PRFZ opened at $165.78 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 18.72 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $158.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $162.83. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF has a 1-year low of $144.81 and a 1-year high of $179.83.

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF Increases Dividend

About Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 21st were given a dividend of $0.601 per share. This is an increase from Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 20th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%.

The Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (PRFZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI US 1500 index. The fund tracks a fundamentally-weighted index of 1,500 small- and mid-cap companies in the US that are selected using fundamental metrics. PRFZ was launched on Sep 20, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

