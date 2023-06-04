Assetmark Inc. Boosts Position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Get Rating) by 169.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 526 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 331 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $48,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Biltmore Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $73,000.

Shares of IJS opened at $92.69 on Friday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $82.09 and a 52-week high of $106.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $90.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.57. The stock has a market cap of $6.86 billion, a PE ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.18.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

