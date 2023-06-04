Assetmark Inc. Buys 513 Shares of Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK)

Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK – Get Rating) by 22.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,810 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Graphic Packaging were worth $63,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPK. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 5.3% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 11,662 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 21.6% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,414 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 3.2% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 25,660 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $547,000 after acquiring an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 17,218 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 903 shares in the last quarter. 94.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Graphic Packaging alerts:

Graphic Packaging Trading Up 3.5 %

NYSE:GPK opened at $25.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.71. Graphic Packaging Holding has a 1 year low of $19.08 and a 1 year high of $26.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Graphic Packaging Announces Dividend

Graphic Packaging ( NYSE:GPK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 38.99% and a net margin of 6.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.00%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Stephen R. Scherger sold 160,492 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total value of $4,142,298.52. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 427,548 shares in the company, valued at $11,035,013.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Graphic Packaging from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Graphic Packaging from $28.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Graphic Packaging in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Graphic Packaging in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on Graphic Packaging from $30.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.25.

Graphic Packaging Profile

(Get Rating)

Graphic Packaging Holding Co engages in the provision of paper-based packaging solutions for a variety of products to food, beverage and other consumer products companies. It operates through the following business segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, Europe Paperboard Packaging, and Corporate and Other.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Graphic Packaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graphic Packaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.