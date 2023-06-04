Assetmark Inc. Decreases Position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Assetmark Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Get Rating) by 22.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 870 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 247 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $48,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lansing Street Advisors grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 598.7% in the 3rd quarter. Lansing Street Advisors now owns 531 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 214.3% in the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 6,256.3% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,017 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 1,001 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $65,000.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Price Performance

VGK opened at $61.65 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $62.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.95. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a one year low of $44.99 and a one year high of $63.77.

About Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

