Assetmark Inc. Decreases Stake in SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM)

Assetmark Inc. lowered its position in SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM – Get Rating) by 84.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 440 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,354 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in SiTime were worth $45,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FourThought Financial LLC raised its holdings in SiTime by 34.3% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 658 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in SiTime by 14,500.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in SiTime during the first quarter worth approximately $129,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in SiTime during the third quarter worth approximately $142,000. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in SiTime by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on SITM shares. TheStreet cut shares of SiTime from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Barclays cut shares of SiTime from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $135.00 to $88.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of SiTime from $140.00 to $126.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut shares of SiTime from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SiTime has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.83.

Insider Buying and Selling at SiTime

SiTime Price Performance

In other SiTime news, CEO Rajesh Vashist sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.65, for a total value of $133,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 505,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,601,105.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other SiTime news, CEO Rajesh Vashist sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.65, for a total value of $133,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 505,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,601,105.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Raman Chitkara sold 948 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $127,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,368 shares in the company, valued at $2,749,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 313,839 shares of company stock valued at $36,373,148. 1.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of SITM opened at $101.92 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $109.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.68. SiTime Co. has a 1 year low of $73.10 and a 1 year high of $234.89.

SiTime Profile

SiTime Corporation designs, develops, and sells silicon timing systems solutions in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. The company provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. Its solutions have applications in various markets, including communications and enterprise, automotive, industrial, Internet of Things, mobile, consumer, and aerospace and defense.

Further Reading

