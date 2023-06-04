Assetmark Inc. Grows Position in Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL)

Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL – Get Rating) by 25.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,747 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Caleres were worth $61,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Caleres by 30.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,467 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Caleres by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,161 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 901 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Caleres by 14.6% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,309 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 932 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in Caleres by 523.5% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 9,191 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 7,717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP lifted its position in Caleres by 120.3% during the fourth quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 8,014 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 4,376 shares in the last quarter. 87.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE CAL opened at $19.22 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.03. Caleres, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.85 and a 52 week high of $31.13. The stock has a market cap of $697.69 million, a P/E ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.77.

Caleres ( NYSE:CAL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The textile maker reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.03. Caleres had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 36.28%. The business had revenue of $662.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $699.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Caleres, Inc. will post 4.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Caleres’s payout ratio is currently 6.14%.

CAL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler cut shares of Caleres from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $35.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. StockNews.com cut shares of Caleres from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Caleres from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Caleres, Inc engages in the provision of athletic, casual, and dress footwear products. It operates through the Famous Footwear and Brand Portfolio segments. The Famous Footwear segment provides branded footwear for the entire family. The Brand Portfolio segment sources, manufactures, and markets branded, licensed, and private-labeled footwear primarily to online retailers, national chains, department stores, mass merchandisers, and independent retailers.

