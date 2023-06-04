Assetmark Inc. Grows Position in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK)

Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Rating) by 36.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 326 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Tetra Tech were worth $47,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 1,464.3% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 219 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Tetra Tech by 90.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tetra Tech in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Tetra Tech in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in Tetra Tech by 29.0% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. 85.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:TTEK opened at $153.14 on Friday. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a one year low of $118.55 and a one year high of $169.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of $8.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.25 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $141.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $145.20.

Tetra Tech ( NASDAQ:TTEK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The industrial products company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.21. Tetra Tech had a net margin of 7.83% and a return on equity of 20.51%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $810.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 5.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 23rd. This is a positive change from Tetra Tech’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Tetra Tech’s payout ratio is 18.51%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on TTEK shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Tetra Tech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Tetra Tech from $164.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Tetra Tech in a research report on Thursday, May 11th.

Tetra Tech, Inc engages in the provision of consulting and engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Government Services Group (GSG), Commercial and International Services Group (CIG), and Remediation and Construction Management (RCM). The GSG segment offers consulting and engineering services primarily to United States government clients such as federal, state and local, and development agencies worldwide.

