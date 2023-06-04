Assetmark Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Immunocore Holdings plc (NASDAQ:IMCR)

Assetmark Inc. raised its position in Immunocore Holdings plc (NASDAQ:IMCR – Get Rating) by 95.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 608 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Immunocore were worth $35,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Immunocore in the first quarter valued at about $79,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Immunocore by 1,003.5% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 2,860 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Immunocore during the third quarter valued at about $196,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Immunocore by 92.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 3,274 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Immunocore during the first quarter valued at about $218,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.11% of the company’s stock.

Immunocore Stock Performance

NASDAQ:IMCR opened at $56.35 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $55.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.29. Immunocore Holdings plc has a 52 week low of $26.12 and a 52 week high of $69.06. The company has a current ratio of 4.56, a quick ratio of 4.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Immunocore ( NASDAQ:IMCR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.64). Immunocore had a negative net margin of 25.53% and a negative return on equity of 16.63%. The firm had revenue of $58.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.11 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Immunocore Holdings plc will post -1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Immunocore from $70.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Immunocore in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Immunocore in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Immunocore from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co initiated coverage on shares of Immunocore in a research note on Friday, March 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Immunocore presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.33.

About Immunocore

Immunocore Holdings plc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, infectious, and autoimmune diseases. The company offers KIMMTRAK for the treatment of patients with unresectable or metastatic uveal melanoma. Its other programs for oncology comprise IMC-C103C that is in Phase I/II dose escalation trial in patients with solid tumor cancers, including non-small-cell lung (NSCLC), gastric, head and neck, ovarian, and synovial sarcoma cancers; IMC-F106C, which is in a Phase I/II dose escalation trial in patients with multiple solid tumor cancers comprising NSCLC, small-cell lung, endometrial, ovarian, cutaneous melanoma, and breast cancers.

Featured Articles

