Assetmark Inc. Grows Stock Position in Thoughtworks Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWKS)

Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in Thoughtworks Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWKS – Get Rating) by 61.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,255 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,245 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Thoughtworks were worth $33,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TWKS. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Thoughtworks by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 129,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,702,000 after buying an additional 8,165 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Thoughtworks by 52.3% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 2,713 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Thoughtworks by 12,615.5% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 7,317 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Thoughtworks in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Thoughtworks by 59.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,722,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,277,000 after purchasing an additional 1,769,406 shares during the last quarter. 19.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TWKS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Thoughtworks from $12.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Thoughtworks from $9.50 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Thoughtworks from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Thoughtworks from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Thoughtworks from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.94.

In other news, CFO Erin Cummins bought 14,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.63 per share, for a total transaction of $110,635.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 332,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,533,228.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TWKS opened at $8.21 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Thoughtworks Holding, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.93 and a 1 year high of $18.17. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.66.

Thoughtworks Holding, Inc provides technology consultancy services in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and Latin America. The company's consultancy services integrate strategy, design, and software engineering to enable enterprises and technology disruptors to thrive as modern digital businesses.

