Assetmark Inc. Has $35,000 Stake in Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL)

Assetmark Inc. grew its position in Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL – Get Rating) by 215.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,025 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Castle Biosciences were worth $35,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in shares of Castle Biosciences by 827.0% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,042 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Castle Biosciences by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 23,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,000 after buying an additional 3,628 shares during the period. Altium Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Castle Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,565,000. Capital Impact Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Castle Biosciences by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 14,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the period. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Castle Biosciences by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 453,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,671,000 after buying an additional 16,682 shares during the period. 82.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of Castle Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Castle Biosciences from $38.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Lake Street Capital reduced their price target on Castle Biosciences from $63.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Castle Biosciences Stock Up 8.0 %

In other Castle Biosciences news, insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 2,792 shares of Castle Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.71, for a total transaction of $68,990.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 163,149 shares in the company, valued at $4,031,411.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Castle Biosciences news, insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 2,792 shares of Castle Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.71, for a total transaction of $68,990.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 163,149 shares in the company, valued at $4,031,411.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Daniel Bradbury sold 10,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.14, for a total value of $228,042.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 85,720 shares in the company, valued at $1,897,840.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 45,525 shares of company stock worth $1,008,684. Corporate insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CSTL opened at $22.73 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $606.66 million, a P/E ratio of -8.39 and a beta of 1.01. Castle Biosciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.58 and a 12-month high of $36.10.

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($1.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $42.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.63 million. Castle Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 17.74% and a negative net margin of 47.11%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Castle Biosciences, Inc. will post -3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Castle Biosciences Profile

Castle Biosciences, Inc is a commercial-stage dermatological cancer company, which engages in the provision of genomic information for physicians and patients. The firm offers DecisionDx-Melanoma, a proprietary multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test that predicts the risk of metastasis and recurrence for patients diagnosed with invasive cutaneous melanoma.

