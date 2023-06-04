Assetmark Inc. Has $42,000 Stake in Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN)

Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN – Get Rating) by 206.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,564 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,054 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Cross Country Healthcare were worth $42,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Cross Country Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in Cross Country Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Cross Country Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Cross Country Healthcare by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,074 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cross Country Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,000. 95.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cross Country Healthcare Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CCRN opened at $26.96 on Friday. Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.83 and a fifty-two week high of $40.12. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 2.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $968.67 million, a PE ratio of 6.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.98.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Cross Country Healthcare ( NASDAQ:CCRN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.08. Cross Country Healthcare had a return on equity of 37.57% and a net margin of 5.90%. The company had revenue of $622.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $594.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.70 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CCRN. StockNews.com began coverage on Cross Country Healthcare in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Cross Country Healthcare from $38.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Barrington Research dropped their price objective on Cross Country Healthcare from $42.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday. Benchmark dropped their price objective on Cross Country Healthcare from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Cross Country Healthcare from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.40.

Cross Country Healthcare Profile

(Get Rating)

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare staffing and workforce management solutions. It operates through the Nurse and Allied Staffing and Physician Staffing segments. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment provides workforce solutions and traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, branch-based local nurses, and allied staffing.

