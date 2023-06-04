Assetmark Inc. Has $51,000 Holdings in Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG)

Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG – Get Rating) by 20.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,184 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Janus Henderson Group were worth $51,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Trian Fund Management L.P. increased its holdings in Janus Henderson Group by 12.7% in the first quarter. Trian Fund Management L.P. now owns 31,867,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,116,010,000 after purchasing an additional 3,595,152 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Janus Henderson Group by 5.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,272,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $674,924,000 after purchasing an additional 947,319 shares during the period. Silchester International Investors LLP increased its holdings in Janus Henderson Group by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Silchester International Investors LLP now owns 14,006,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,436,000 after purchasing an additional 2,168,020 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Janus Henderson Group by 33.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,455,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,769,000 after purchasing an additional 1,636,065 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Janus Henderson Group by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,147,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,079,000 after purchasing an additional 211,541 shares during the period. 85.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Janus Henderson Group alerts:

Janus Henderson Group Price Performance

JHG stock opened at $27.26 on Friday. Janus Henderson Group plc has a 1 year low of $19.09 and a 1 year high of $31.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a PE ratio of 12.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.98 and a quick ratio of 2.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $26.24 and its 200-day moving average is $26.08.

Janus Henderson Group Dividend Announcement

Janus Henderson Group ( NYSE:JHG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.08. Janus Henderson Group had a net margin of 16.86% and a return on equity of 9.07%. The business had revenue of $495.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $488.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Janus Henderson Group plc will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.72%. Janus Henderson Group’s payout ratio is 73.24%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on Janus Henderson Group from $25.30 to $26.90 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Janus Henderson Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. 22nd Century Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Janus Henderson Group in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Janus Henderson Group from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Janus Henderson Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.11.

Insider Activity at Janus Henderson Group

In related news, CAO Brennan A. Hughes sold 1,874 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.69, for a total value of $50,017.06. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,973.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 19.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Janus Henderson Group

(Get Rating)

Janus Henderson Group Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of asset management services. It offers investment solutions including equities, quantitative equities, fixed income, multi-asset and alternative asset class strategies. The company was founded on Jan 23, 1998, is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JHG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Janus Henderson Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus Henderson Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.