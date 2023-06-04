Assetmark Inc. Has $52,000 Stock Holdings in Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM)

Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM – Get Rating) by 25.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,701 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Core & Main were worth $52,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Core & Main during the third quarter worth $660,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Core & Main by 203.4% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 29,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,000 after buying an additional 20,074 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Core & Main by 254.1% during the fourth quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 60,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,160,000 after buying an additional 43,097 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Core & Main by 11.1% during the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 312,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,109,000 after buying an additional 31,345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Core & Main by 80.2% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 234,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,526,000 after buying an additional 104,362 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.16% of the company’s stock.

Core & Main Stock Performance

Core & Main stock opened at $27.30 on Friday. Core & Main, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.75 and a 12-month high of $27.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.77. The stock has a market cap of $6.72 billion, a PE ratio of 12.82 and a beta of 0.83.

Core & Main ( NYSE:CNM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 4th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31. Core & Main had a return on equity of 20.64% and a net margin of 5.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Core & Main, Inc. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CNM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Core & Main from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Core & Main from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Core & Main from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Core & Main from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Core & Main from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.33.

In other news, President Bradford A. Cowles sold 14,712 shares of Core & Main stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.01, for a total transaction of $382,659.12. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 14,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $381,800.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, President Bradford A. Cowles sold 14,712 shares of Core & Main stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.01, for a total transaction of $382,659.12. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 14,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $381,800.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Jeffrey D. Giles sold 29,998 shares of Core & Main stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.31, for a total value of $819,245.38. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,217 shares in the company, valued at $224,406.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 14,700,998 shares of company stock valued at $326,878,271. 3.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Core & Main, Inc distributes water, wastewater, storm drainage, and fire protection products and related services to municipalities, private water companies, and professional contractors in the municipal, non-residential, and residential end markets in the United States. Its products include pipes, valves, hydrants, fittings, and other products and services; storm drainage products, such as corrugated piping systems, retention basins, inline drains, manholes, grates, geosynthetics, and other related products; fire protection products, including fire protection pipes, sprinkler heads and other devices, fire suppression systems, and related accessories, as well as fabrication services; and meter products, such as smart meter products, installation, software and other services.

