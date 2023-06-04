Assetmark Inc. Has $56,000 Position in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR)

Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Rating) by 24.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,356 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Caesars Entertainment were worth $56,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Caesars Entertainment by 6.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $797,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Caesars Entertainment by 10.8% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in Caesars Entertainment in the first quarter worth about $268,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Caesars Entertainment by 32.8% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Caesars Entertainment by 2.4% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $764,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Caesars Entertainment

In other Caesars Entertainment news, Director Michael E. Pegram acquired 25,000 shares of Caesars Entertainment stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $45.02 per share, with a total value of $1,125,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 121,697 shares in the company, valued at $5,478,798.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Caesars Entertainment Price Performance

CZR has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Caesars Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 26th. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $102.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Caesars Entertainment has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.54.

CZR opened at $44.86 on Friday. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a one year low of $31.31 and a one year high of $56.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.02 and a beta of 2.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.03, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.09.

Caesars Entertainment Company Profile

Caesars Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of casino-entertainment and hospitality services. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas, Other U.S., and All Other. The All Other segment includes managed and international properties as well as other business, such as Caesars Interactive Entertainment.

Featured Stories

